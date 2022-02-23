O’Lynn to run for Assembly seat in North Antrim

The Alliance representative, who has been a Ballymena Councillor since 2019, said a number of issues would be her priority throughout the campaign, building on her work as local Councillor in that period. “When Alliance ran for local council in 2019, some people asked could Alliance really take a seat in North Antrim. Now we have several and are making a real difference in people’s lives in our work on Council,” said Patricia.
“As a young female, I believe I can bring a new perspective to politics in North Antrim. I believe in the core Alliance values of bringing people together while delivering positive change for the entire community. If people believe in the same and vote Alliance, they can return an Alliance MLA for North Antrim.”
The 2022 Assembly election is expected to take place on May 5.