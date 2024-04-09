Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a lecture in Limavady last night in honour of the late David Brewster, Lord Godson also said the TUV “offers a different perspective”, but “no viable political strategy” against the EU and Washington’s support for the NI Protocol.

Dean Godson urged both the DUP and UUP to consider the benefits of working together at the next Westminster election.

He said: “​There are of course obstacles represented by differences of party culture, organisational vested interests, past conflicts and personality. But both parties should recognise the transcendent importance of recuperating its strength at Westminster in the forthcoming election.”

Lord Godson delivers the David Brewster Memorial Lecture in Limavady on Monday, where he called for electoral cooperation to win Fermanagh and South Tyrone and North Down and retain East Belfast and Lagan Valley

Lord Godson added: “The possibility is that post-Donaldson disarray could result in the potential loss of two more key Westminster seats to Alliance at a time when it could be followed by a Sinn Fein presence in government in Dublin and a Labour administration in London.”

The director of the London-based think tank Policy Exchange said electoral cooperation “should be the first step with the goal of winning Fermanagh and South Tyrone and North Down – and retain East Belfast and Lagan Valley.

“In a world where two out of three unionists agree, all the three-way split in unionism achieves is a loss of seats.”

He continued: “Currently, there are no manifest differences between the DUP and the UUP in policy terms. There is only one winner from their quarrel – the Alliance.

“The TUV offers a different perspective, but in my view, it offers no viable political strategy. Unionism cannot afford a policy that drives it into a brick wall.

“Tempting as it may be to side with rejectionism, it goes nowhere. No future UK government – not least under Labour – can be expected to challenge 27 EU states and the USA in throwing off the protocol.”

The speech was in memory of Limavady-based lawyer Mr Brewster, a stalwart of the loyal orders, who died in 2021, aged 56.