Orange family set to enjoy the ‘Glorious Twelfth’ across Northern Ireland

​The Orange Order’s chief executive has said the Twelfth of July is about family, community and passing traditions down the generations – as the organisation prepares for the highlight of the marching season.

​Iain Carlisle says the entire Orange family is looking forward to another ‘Glorious Twelfth’ – as the order commemorates the 335th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Parades will be held across Northern Ireland today, in 18 venues including Belfast, Ballymena, Kesh, Coleraine and Keady.

In addition, the Independent Loyal Orange Institution holds its parade in Portglenone – and the main Royal Black Preceptory event will be held in Scarva on Monday, with another parade in Bangor.

Gilford District LOL No 13 led the Twelfth parade through the streets of the Co. Down town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Dundonald will host a Twelfth demonstration for the first time in more than 50 years on Saturday.

Thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors – accompanied by approximately 600 marching bands will be on parade at the various locations.

The biggest parade on the day will be in the village of Keady, with the Orange Order describing the County Armagh Twelfth as “the largest Orange gathering in the world”.

Orange Order Chief Executive Iain Carlisle told the News Letter: “When people ask me am I looking forward to the Twelfth, I often reply that I’m looking forward to it being over.

“Not in a negative way, but ‘The Twelfth’ does become all-consuming, especially in the last few weeks leading into the big day and at this stage, we just want every event to run smoothly and for our parades to be an enjoyable day for participants and spectators alike”.

He said organisers have been focused on the Twelfth preparations for a number of months now.

“There is a huge amount of unseen planning required to host a Twelfth parade – let alone 18 of them on the one day.

"Many of our host District Lodges will have been working for at least a year in advance to ensure all the appropriate arrangements and plans are in place.

“Early in the new year, we host a conference for all the Districts whose turn it is to host a Twelfth parade that year.

"At that event we will cover important topics like insurance, risk assessment, first aid, policing, traffic management and marketing. It’s a really useful exercise and one which allows members from all over the country to compare notes and learn from each other’s experiences”, he said.

The Orange chief said that a “really constructive and successful relationship with the PSNI leadership team” had been developed – and they try to ensure that local police commanders and our local leadership are in regular contact around our planned events.

“For the Orange family, the Twelfth is about community. It’s what we do, and in many cases it’s what generations of our family have done before us.

"There’s no desire to offend or to be controversial – for us it’s an opportunity to come together to celebrate our heritage and traditions and to meet up with folk we maybe haven’t seen in a while.

“The Twelfth for me will be spent playing with Brunswick Accordion Band from Annalong at the Mourne District parade in Kilkeel. I’ve been a member of the band for 30 years and my wife and two daughters are also members.

“Our band has multiple sets of parents and their children in the ranks, and I think epitomises that sense of a handed down tradition. The mobile phone is never too far away though and I’ll be keeping in touch with Grand Lodge Officers and organisers throughout the day.

“International visitors from all over the world regularly get in touch to say how much they enjoyed the day and that it was a real highlight of their trip to Northern Ireland,” he said.

Mr Carlisle wished everyone an enjoyable, safe and Glorious Twelfth – and urged everyone to remember the suncream.

The 18 Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland demonstrations will be held in:

l Coagh, Sixmilecross, Augher (Co Tyrone)

l Dundonald, Dromara, Dundrum, Kilkeel (Co Down)

l Ballymena, Cullybackey, Rasharkin, Carnlough, Lisburn, Glengormley (Co Antrim)

l Belfast

l Keady (Co Armagh)

l Coleraine, Maghera (Co Londonderry)

l Kesh (Co Fermanagh)

The Independent Loyal Orange Institution will hold their Twelfth in Portglenone.