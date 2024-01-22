Register
BREAKING

Orange Order leader's view on what's required to solve the Irish Sea border issue is 'dangerously simplistic' - Allister

​As Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is expected to consult on a deal to restore Stormont with unionist and loyalist groups – there has been strong opposition to suggestions by Mervyn Gibson about what a deal might involve.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 00:05 GMT
Jim Allister MLA has slammed comments made by the Grand Secretary of the Orange Order to the News Letter on Saturday which outlined what he believed the solution to the Irish Sea border issue could entail.Jim Allister MLA has slammed comments made by the Grand Secretary of the Orange Order to the News Letter on Saturday which outlined what he believed the solution to the Irish Sea border issue could entail.
Jim Allister MLA has slammed comments made by the Grand Secretary of the Orange Order to the News Letter on Saturday which outlined what he believed the solution to the Irish Sea border issue could entail.

​At the weekend, the Orange Order Grand Secretary said that the ask from unionists hadn’t changed – but also appeared to accept that legal changes to the Windsor Framework were off the table.

Related topics:Jeffrey DonaldsonIrish SeaMervyn Gibson