Orange Order leader's view on what's required to solve the Irish Sea border issue is 'dangerously simplistic' - Allister
As Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is expected to consult on a deal to restore Stormont with unionist and loyalist groups – there has been strong opposition to suggestions by Mervyn Gibson about what a deal might involve.
At the weekend, the Orange Order Grand Secretary said that the ask from unionists hadn’t changed – but also appeared to accept that legal changes to the Windsor Framework were off the table.