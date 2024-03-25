Orange Order reserves its judgement on DUP's Protocol deal - pending 'tangible progress'

The Orange Order has given a long-awaited position on the DUP's Safeguarding the Union deal. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

​The Order’s comments come as the final key piece of legislation under the deal came last week – which handed powers over to the Secretary of State to implement the Windsor Framework and removed certain scrutiny powers from Stormont.

The DUP say the “enabling legislation” will allow the government to remove checks on the green lane. However the UK has a legal obligation to carry out 5% checks under the framework, which the government has called a “fundamental underpinning” that won’t be removed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UUP’s Steve Aiken suggested last week there would still be 5% checks under the DUP deal, saying it was “the same sleight-of-hand offered in regard to ‘there is no Irish Sea Border’ when clearly there is”.

The Order’s statement said it “cautiously acknowledged the political developments in respect of the ‘Safeguarding the Union’ command paper, but withheld further judgment pending the delivery of tangible progress on implementation around key issues of concern”.

It also called on unionists “to work together in common cause so as to effectively provide representation and resources for the Unionist community”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he endorsed that call, and welcomed “this constructive approach taken by the Orange Order and the manner in which they continue to engage”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “We will continue to focus on delivering the faithful implementation of all aspects of Safeguarding the Union”.

Anti-Protocol activist Jamie Bryson said: “The Orange Order reiterates ‘continued opposition’ to that Sir Jeffrey claims to have removed, and merely ‘cautiously acknowledges’ (not even welcoming) the Surrendering the Union deal.

“A bit like their claim the Irish Sea border is gone, the DUP read the Orange statement & take it as a win!”