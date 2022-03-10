Pandemic to blame for A6 delays, says DFI

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon pictured at the new A6 dual carriageway between Dugiven and Drumahoe last week.

Mr Campbell said this week that no firm date had been given for the completion of the scheme, despite projections of a Spring 2022 opening.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Mr Campbell will be aware that the Covid 19 pandemic had an extraordinary impact on all aspects of life and all services and industries. This included the construction industry and Departmental close contact services such as driving tests and MOTs. Throughout the pandemic it has been essential to comply with all public health advice to stop the spread of the virus. Keeping people safe and protecting our health service from becoming overwhelmed was the top priority, and this of course did have a knock-on effect on other services.

"The pandemic initially disrupted or stopped many activities on the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling Scheme due to social distancing requirements, staff absences and difficulties in the supply chain. These issues continued throughout the pandemic, when the Department and our contractors continued to progress this strategically important road scheme despite the exceptional challenges.

"The scheme is now well advanced with earthworks, drainage and all twenty-two structures substantially complete. Work also commenced on laying of the final surface course in November 2021 and, to date, more than 30% of the final road surface has now been laid. Work is continuing on the remaining elements of the project including the provision of safety barrier, road marking, signage, street lighting at junctions, landscaping and accommodation works, and will be delivered largely as planned in 2022.

"Mr Campbell also refers to potholes on rural roads. It is clear that there has been historical under-investment in the maintenance of our road network for a significant number of years and many rural roads in particular are in need of repairs. The 2021-22 forecast expenditure on capital structural maintenance is £85 million. This includes £17 million allocated by Minister Mallon for the ‘road recovery fund’ with £15 million of this allocated to rural roads. This is a 50% increase on last year and is the highest level of funding allocated specifically to this rural roads initiative by any Minister to date. Significant programmes of work have also been delivered across all areas in 2021/22, in particular on rural roads. The Department is continuing to work hard to deliver priority resurfacing and repair schemes targeted at areas of greatest need, and seeks to maximise its capacity and funding within any given financial year.

"In relation to driving tests the Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) has, and continues, to work hard to increase its capacity to help meet the high demand for driving tests for all customers. In just over nine months since driving tests resumed, from 23 April 2021 to 31 January 2022, the DVA conducted 52,805 driving tests. This is 91% more than the total number of tests conducted in 2018/19 (57,946), the last full year when driving tests were not affected by COVID-19 restrictions. The DVA has taken a range of measures to maximise the availability of test slots, including: the recruitment of additional examiners and offering driving tests on a Saturday and at certain centres on Sundays where it is suitable to do so without compromising the integrity of the test

"As of 1:00pm on 8 March there were approximately 1,441 Category B (private car) driving test appointments available across DVA’s network of test centres until 31 July 2022. The number of slots available at each test centre changes regularly as additional slots are released and cancellations occur. The DVA is now releasing Category B (private car) driving test appointments five months in advance with all test centres set to release driving test appointments on the first working day of each month.

"With regard to MOTs, the DVA is delivering vehicle testing at all 15 of its test centres and has steadily increased its vehicle testing capacity. As of 8 March 2022, the DVA has confirmed over 156,300 vehicle tests are booked and almost 54,500 vehicle test appointments remain available across its network of centres up to 30 June 2022. The DVA releases vehicle test appointments on a daily basis and customers are encouraged to regularly check the booking system as they are able to change existing appointments to a different test centre and time if a slot becomes available.

"The Covid-19 pandemic also had a major impact on businesses here including the taxi industry and bus and coach sector. While the Department carries regulatory responsibility for the taxi, bus and coach industry we did not previously have the power to create grant support for hardship or loss of income for these sectors. While providing business support is not within the Department’s remit Minister Mallon stepped in to provide essential help for those struggling at what has been an exceptionally difficult and worrying time. The Minister has provided £16.7m of support to existing taxi drivers as well as regulatory easements during the pandemic and a range of other measures were introduced to support new drivers coming into the industry. Minister Mallon also brought forward a Taxi Action Plan and legislated for a 7.6% increase in the maximum taxi fare to further support the industry.

"The Minister has also brought forward three schemes to support the bus and coach sector. In the first financial support scheme covering April 2020 to September 2020, 106 operators received supported payments of £2.9m. There were a further 116 valid applications for the second scheme, covering October 2020 to March 2021, resulting in payments totalling £2.8m, to 98 operators. The Minister secured funding of £4m in February to bring forward a third scheme to provide assistance to those business who have experienced difficult trading conditions. The application process closed on 3 March. We will continue to engage with the taxi, bus and coach sectors and Minister Mallon will do all within her powers to assist them with their recovery from the pandemic.