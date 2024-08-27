Mike Nesbitt looks set to return to the post of UUP leader after receiving the endorsement of potential challenger Robbie Butler. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

​Party discipline will be a key test for the authority of the next Ulster Unionist leader after internal divisions resulted in the toppling of Doug Beattie and an ensuing public spat involving party officers.

If, as now looks inevitable, Mike Nesbitt becomes the next leader – it is a challenge he has faced before during his last stint as leader.

The former UTV anchorman arguably faced a more divided party in his previous tenure between 2012 and 2017. But that doesn’t mean it is without its challenges now – and many of those are much more to do with personalities than policies – leaving the next leader with little option but to restore discipline.

The issue will go hand in hand with reform, as the leader cannot personally intervene in disciplinary matters. Recent events surrounding the ousting of Doug Beattie will give the new leader food for thought.

The resignation resulted in a very public spat between Kate Evans and the party chair Jill Macauley, after the latter issued a letter to constituency office chairs rejecting Mr Beattie’s claim of “irreconcilable differences” between himself and the officers – saying they had “worked hard to seek a positive outcome”.

This was quickly followed by party officer Ms Evans - a Doug Beattie loyalist - posting on social media platform X that the party chair “should retract what she has said and keep it internal. When she does that, so will I”.

One senior source in the party told the News Letter the UUP has never been able to instil a proper discipline in its ranks. It has also struggled to have a coherent message on a number of issues.

At the end of last year, Tom Elliott said a fox hunting ban may not be the 'best option' - after party had said the previous day that it supported a ban mooted by the Alliance Party. A united public position was eventually reached, but not before the contradictions were pointed out in the News Letter.

Some also had private frustrations at the previous leader Doug Beattie “making up policy on the hoof” in media interviews.

Despite that, a media blackout after Mr Beattie’s resignation largely held, a sign that when they need to, senior figures can show the discipline their next leader will need.