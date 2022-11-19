East Antrim TUV is hosting a coffee morning in Larne on Saturday (November 26).

Party leader Jim Allister will attend the event in Victoria Orange Hall, which will support a number of stalls (10am – 1.00pm).

East Antrim TUV branch spokesperson Norman Boyd said: “Building on the success TUV has enjoyed in recent elections in the area with our vote growing to almost 4,500 after transfers and us in prime position to capture a fourth seat for Unionism in the constituency TUV is keen both to raise funds for upcoming elections and engage with local people.

"Our coffee morning will allow likeminded Unionists to meet both with local members and party leader Jim Allister."

Victoria Orange Hall, Larne. Image by Google

Mr Boyd went on to say the TUV has set the agenda in recent months with its “position of forcing Westminster and Brussels to choose between Stormont and the Protocol”.