Patients suffering as a result of missed cancer targets: McGlone

Mid Ulster SDLP candidate Patsy McGlone.

Mr McGlone was speaking following the publication of the cancer waiting time statistics for October-December 2021.

Over the three month period in the Northern Trust area more than half of patients urgently referred by a GP for suspected cancer waited longer than the 62 day target for treatment. The 31 day target for treatment following a decision to treat was also missed.

In November, just 25% of patients were seen within the 62 day target.

All urgent breast cancer referrals should be seen within 14 days, but in October 15.2% were seen within this timeframe, 13.3% in November and 14.1% in December.

Mr McGlone said: “The latest cancer waiting time statistics from the Department of Health make for truly frightening reading. In the Northern Trust area, all targets were missed and in some cases less than half of patients are being seen in the recommended timeframe. This just isn’t good enough and I can only imagine the impact this is having on sick people in our communities.

“The long waits some cancer patients are facing for treatment is putting lives at risk. People with cancer know that every day is crucial when it comes to treatment to give them the best chance of making a full recovery and it’s an absolute disgrace that we are forcing people who are sick to wait longer and longer for treatment.

“Not being able to treat people in the timeframe required will put patients and their families under huge pressure at what is already a distressing time. We all know the pressures our health service is dealing with, but even then these figures and the situation that is unfolding for cancer patients in the North is shocking.