Patsy McGlone MLA: Latest revelations underline need for public inquiry into Sean Brown murder

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has said the latest revelations around the murder of Sean Brown underline the need for a full public inquiry.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:41 GMT
Mr McGlone was speaking after attending the legal challenge to the British Government’s legacy legislation at the High Court in Belfast on Tuesday.

He said that every family has the right to truth and justice and nobody can be allowed to take it away from them.

Mr McGlone said: “To hear that around 25 people, including agents of the state were linked to the murder of Sean Brown has caused great hurt and distress to his family. This will have prompted further questions around why this husband, father and pillar of the local community and GAA scene was taken and killed despite posing no harm to anyone.

Murder victim Sean Brown from Bellaghy. Credit: Pacemaker BelfastMurder victim Sean Brown from Bellaghy. Credit: Pacemaker Belfast
The family of Bellaghy murder victim Sean Brown ‘cannot be denied justice’

“It’s clear that the full picture surrounding the death of Sean Brown has yet to emerge and once again I give my full support the family’s call for a public inquiry into his death. Nobody should be allowed to hide behind legal processes to prevent the truth from coming out and Sean’s wife and children have a right to know what happened to him and why.

“I welcome today’s ruling from the High Court that conditional immunity for Troubles-era crimes is a breach of the European Convention on Human Rights. There are families like Sean Brown’s across the North who want truth and justice for their loved ones and any attempt to stop that from happening will be resisted at every turn.”

