Patsy McGlone MLA: Latest revelations underline need for public inquiry into Sean Brown murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr McGlone was speaking after attending the legal challenge to the British Government’s legacy legislation at the High Court in Belfast on Tuesday.

He said that every family has the right to truth and justice and nobody can be allowed to take it away from them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McGlone said: “To hear that around 25 people, including agents of the state were linked to the murder of Sean Brown has caused great hurt and distress to his family. This will have prompted further questions around why this husband, father and pillar of the local community and GAA scene was taken and killed despite posing no harm to anyone.

Murder victim Sean Brown from Bellaghy. Credit: Pacemaker Belfast

“It’s clear that the full picture surrounding the death of Sean Brown has yet to emerge and once again I give my full support the family’s call for a public inquiry into his death. Nobody should be allowed to hide behind legal processes to prevent the truth from coming out and Sean’s wife and children have a right to know what happened to him and why.