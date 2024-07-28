Peaceful protest as PSNI stop Drumcree church parade after Parades Commission determination

Portadown Orangemen walk to police lines at Drumcree Church in the Co. Armagh town. They applied, and failed, to walk down the Garvaghy Road on the day Armagh take on Galway in the All Ireland Football Final. They have been trying to complete the parade for the last 26 years. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Orangemen were again stopped from proceeding down the Garvaghy Road in Portadown on Sunday after a Parades Commission determination last week prevented the parade going through the largely nationalist area.

Local Orange leaders had suggested last week that Sunday would have been the ideal time to allow the 1998 parade to be completed as it would coincide with Armagh playing in the All-Ireland gaelic football final, with the majority of the Garvaghy Road community either "away to Croke Park" or watching the game on TV.

However, in a determination issued on Thursday, the Parades Commission once again said the parade would be banned from entering the Garvaghy Road on its proposed route back to Carleton Street Orange Hall.

The parade proposal had been backed by the DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart who said: “A 10-minute church parade should be offensive to no one and especially given the circumstances in which this application has been made.”

There was serious public disorder in Portadown, and across Northern Ireland, in July 1995 in response to the parade being banned from the Garvaghy Road for the first time, and further disorder connected to the parade anniversary for several consecutive years.