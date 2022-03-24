People Before Profit’s Merron supports strike action

People Before Profit East Derry representative Amy Merron is urging the public to support this week's industrial action

The People Before Profit spokesperson said she supported the strike action by University and College Union (UCU), NIPSA and UNITE.

“This is the third time UCU has been out on strike this academic year after seeing pensions slashed by at least 30%,” she said.

“Staff are also facing pay inequalities, increased workloads, and casualisation.

“NIPSA education welfare officers are simply asking for pay parity with their health and social care counterparts. Workers in the council, Education Authority and Housing Executive are asking for fair pay.

“These are the workers who have kept society functioning over the past couple of years during the pandemic but have been given no thanks for it. The below-inflation pay offers are a slap in the face for these workers, especially with the rise in the cost of living.

“There will be attempts to demonise workers and their unions because of this strike action but I urge the public to get behind these workers and support them because if we stand united we will never be defeated.

“The big parties in Stormont need to intervene and ensure that these workers are offered a real pay rise so that further industrial action can be avoided.