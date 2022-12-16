Speaking after Mid Ulster councillors backed a motion calling on the British government to tell the people when they will get this money, Councillor Mallaghan said: “Mid Ulster Council will now seek immediate clarity from the British government on when people across our area will get the £600 energy payment.“The British Prime Minister is visiting the north today and he must give people a definitive date for when they will receive this money with any delays.“People are struggling to pay their bills. They could and should already have this payment. It’s unacceptable that the DUP’s cruel boycott of government and Tory incompetence has held up this payment.“We need an Executive formed now and local ministers working together to support workers and families with the rising cost of living.”