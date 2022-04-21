Planning committee to visit Tyrone gold mine site

In October last year the committee took the decision to accept an offer from Dalradian Gold Limited’s managing director, Brian Kelly, to visit the company’s office and site operations in Omagh and Rosukey.

At April’s meeting of the committee, the council’s head of planning, Dr Chris Boomer, advised members Tuesday, May 10 has been set as the date for the visit and urged all those interested in attending to register their interest.

“I have been liaising with Dalradian about a site visit to the gold mine and what we would suggest is the afternoon of Tuesday, May 10,” he said. “That date is still quite a way in advance so hopefully the weather should be better by then as well.

Dalridian mine site which will be visited by representatives of Mid Ulster District Council.

“For those attending the site, safety equipment will be required so if members who want to go register their interest, we can make sure you are kitted out for going into the mine.”

In the letter from Mr Kelly offering the committee the opportunity to visit the site, it claims Dalradian has “no issue with constructive objection and welcomes informed debate”. It also says the company “fully accepts that mining, like many industries, can be emotive” before stating it has “long been on record as welcoming a public enquiry”.