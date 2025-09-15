Police investigating 'potential breach' of court ruling on Soldier F anonymity after stickers appeared in Londonderry

Crowds gather to watch the funeral procession of the 13 who died on Bloody Sunday, in Londonderry in 1972. Photo: PA

​The PSNI has launched an investigation after removing and seizing stickers from lampposts in Londonderry which reportedly included the personal details of a former paratrooper prepared to go on trial over the Bloody Sunday shootings.

Jim Allister MP said he had received a report that details of the veteran – including his name and hometown – had been publicly displayed, despite the courts having ruled that he cannot be identified.

Described only as ‘Soldier F’ – and appearing in court behind a screen – the former soldier is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney, and five attempted murders, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

Thirteen people were killed in Londonderry in 1972 when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on demonstrators during a civil rights march in the city.

Soldier F was granted anonymity after the judge hearing the case concluded that “a real risk” exists to the life of the former soldier and that he is right to “feel genuine fear”.

​TUV leader Jim Allister wrote to the PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher last week, expressing “grave concern” after a member of the public reported seeing stickers in the William Street area of the city, revealing the identity of soldiers.

He said that local police had said there was nothing they could do about the stickers. In a letter sent last Monday, the North Antrim MP urged the police to investigate the matter.

“I write to you with grave concern regarding a matter brought to my attention by a member of the public. This gentleman has reported seeing stickers affixed to lampposts in William Street... in Londonderry, containing the full names and towns of residence of soldiers currently facing court proceedings.

“Such publications of personal information, particularly in a manner that identifies former members of the armed forces, pose a serious and immediate risk to life.

“Targeting individuals in this way is wholly unacceptable and demands urgent police attention. The gentleman attempted to report this to the local police but was advised that no action could be taken. I am therefore addressing this matter directly to you”, Mr Allister said.

He urged the Police Service of Northern Ireland to:

- Investigate without delay the posting of these stickers and identify those responsible.

- Remove or ensure the removal of any such material immediately to prevent potential harm.

- Take all necessary steps to protect the individuals whose personal information is being published.

Mr Allister continued: “The circulation of such material is not merely a matter of nuisance; it is a direct threat to life. I urge you to treat this with the utmost seriousness and provide a full response outlining the actions the PSNI will take to safeguard those at risk”.

A representative of the Chief Constable has now confirmed to the TUV leader that police “are treating this matter with the utmost importance”.

In a letter, the PSNI said: “On Monday 8th of September the scene was attended by officers who observed, removed and seized the stickers as evidential exhibits for further examination.

“Officers conducted a check of adjacent areas to identify if there were any further proliferation of these messages, however none were discovered.

“Police are conducting an investigation into this matter as a potential breach of a High Court Injunction. The investigation remains ongoing.

“All relevant parties have been informed and we will continue to support those impacted including exploring and mitigating any risk of harm as a result of this disclosure of personal identifiable information”.

Police told the MP that while they cannot “disclose or discuss the specific contents of the stickers” he should make contact if he has any concerns regarding the investigation.

It is not the first incident in which a High Court injunction preventing the naming of Soldier F has been breached.

In 2021, the former paratrooper’s name was posted on Free Derry Corner and shared on social media.

In the wake of that, the Foyle MP and then-SDLP leader Colum Eastwood used parliamentary privilege to name Solider F in the House of Commons – but the name was not repeated by media organisations for legal reasons.

Mr Eastwood defended naming the accused, but DUP East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell described his decision to identify Soldier F as “reckless and downright dangerous”.