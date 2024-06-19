Police killer Ex-MLA endorses Alliance Lagan Valley candidate in general election after Sinn Fein pulls out of race

Alliance Party candidates Sorcha Eastwood (right) standing in Lagan Valley, party leader Naomi Long (centre) standing in East Belfast and Kate Nicholl standing in South Belfast. Sinn Fein have withdrawn from the race against each of the candidates, urging their supporters to back the 'progressive' candidates. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​A former Sinn Fein MLA who was convicted of the murder of a police officer has endorsed the Alliance Party’s Lagan Valley candidate Sorcha Eastwood in the general election.

Paul Butler, a former MLA for the constituency, posted his endorsement for Ms Eastwood on social media platform X.

Quoting her post promising “positive, progressive, delivery-focused representation” he said “Nationalists voters in Lagan Valley can stop the DUP. Vote for the progressive candidate Sorcha Eastwood”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Butler describes himself as a "former political prisoner, councillor and MLA”.

Convicted police killer Paul Butler, a former Sinn Fein MLA, has endorsed the Alliance Party's Sorcha Eastwood in the General Election.

He was given a life sentence aged 17 after confessing to the murder of RUC reserve constable John Rodgers in Glengormley in 1974. Mr Rodgers (50) was killed in an IRA gun attack near the Glen Inn.

Mr Butler served almost 15 years in prison for the crime. In a social media post this week he described the Maze, where he was imprisoned, as “the university of revolution”.

Sorcha Eastwood has been an outspoken critic of both republican and loyalist violence during the Troubles, and faced abuse and social media trolling from both sides for the public positions she has taken on past violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if Sorcha Eastwood or the Alliance Party welcomed Mr Butler’s endorsement, a party spokesperson said: “Alliance has had no discussions with any other parties and doesn’t engage in pacts.

“Where other parties stand and who individual people vote for is a matter for them.

“Alliance is focused on on our campaign, and standing on our platform of positive and progressive politics. That remains our vision for wanting to lead change in Westminster”.

Sinn Fein have withdrawn from four constituencies in the general election, including Lagan Valley. The republican party is encouraging its voters to back “progressive” candidates.

The Lagan Valley candidates are:

Jonathan Buckley - DUP

Robbie Butler - UUP

Patricia Denvir - Green Party

Sorcha Eastwood - Alliance

Simon Lee - SDLP

Lorna Smyth - TUV

​