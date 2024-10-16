Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The departments of Economy and Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), need to provide answers and support to those affected by Classic Mineral Waters in Lurgan going into administration, says MP Carla Lockhart.

The firm announced that it had discovered its water had been contaminated by an external third party and the financial loss due to this had forced the directors to go into and ‘insolvency administration process’.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

Carla Lockhart said: “My heart goes out to the employees, many of whom have dedicated years of service and now find themselves facing an uncertain future. Understandably, they are devastated and worried about what lies ahead.

"The news comes as a shock to many, given the popularity and reputation of the brand within the local area. The suddenness of the announcement has left workers and suppliers devastated and uncertain about what the future holds. With families to support and bills to pay, the impact on the lives of these workers is significant.”

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Mary O'Dowd who has voiced concern that Lurgan firm Classic Mineral Water is to go into administration.

Ms Lockhart has urgently contacted both the Department for Economy and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), urging them to provide answers and support to those affected.

She emphasised the need for immediate assistance and clarity. "We need answers and support for these workers now more than ever. The community is anxiously awaiting more information about the circumstances surrounding the closure. I will work to support those affected and continue advocating for the employees and pressing for a resolution.

"For those impacted, my advice services are available, and anyone in need of benefits advice or assistance can reach out for help.”

Sinn Féin councillor Mary O’Dowd has expressed regret by the announcement that local employer Classic Mineral Water will enter into administration.

Mary O’Dowd said: “It is with deep regret to learn that Classic Mineral Water, which has been longstanding employer in Lurgan has entered into administration.

“My thoughts are with the workers many of whom will feel that their jobs are now at risk.

“This will come as a huge blow to workers and families in Lurgan, as well as the local economy.

“I would encourage the company to do what it can to protect jobs and to keep staff with all developments as it charts its way through this difficult period.”

On Wednesday the firm issued a statement saying: “On August 8th 2024 as part of our continuous testing to ensure optimum standards, we discovered an issue in our water supply that had quality implications. We stopped production immediately to undertake a borewell cleaning programme to attempt to resolve the matter.

"We took our advice from a leading global Hydrologist Consulting firm on the corrective actions to be undertaken. Over the following 9 weeks we carried out these extensive works to allow production to recommence.

"As a result of carrying out all recommended actions we have now discovered that our water supply has been contaminated by external third-party sources.

"This contamination means that we are unable to resume production. The financial losses caused by this has forced the directors to enter an insolvency administration process.”