Agriculture Minister Poots visits Armoy and Mosside

On his visit to the County Antrim towns to see how £2.3m will be invested, Minister Poots said: “It’s great to be here in Armoy and Mosside to see for myself how some of the funding awarded to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough council will be invested in much needed infrastructure in the two villages.

“This package of funding will see 12 different rural projects being funded in towns and village centres here on the coast.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding was part of the joint programme delivered by the Department for Communities in collaboration with DAERA and Department for Infrastructure.

Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey said: “The Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme is a great example of collaborative working across the three departments to enable the delivery of a wide range of regeneration outcomes in smaller settlements, such as Armoy and Mosside.

“It is supporting important projects that attract investors and visitors, creating vital and viable towns and villages that meet the needs of our rural communities.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes described it as a ‘very significant opportunity’ for some of the Borough’s rural areas and smaller settlements.

He added: “Armoy and Mosside will benefit directly from this support along with numerous other locations and council is grateful to the Executive departments who have collaborated to make this possible.

“Our local communities are hugely deserving of this support which complements the resilience and resourcefulness they have demonstrated in recent times.

“This extensive funding programme will allow the continuation of village renewal schemes, the restoration of vacant or derelict properties and major enhancements to our active travel infrastructure.