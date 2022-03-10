Power outages have ‘hit thousands’ in Coalisland

Addressing the local lauthority’s monthly meeting, Councillor Dan Kerr noted the thousands of residents and business in Coalisland had been impacted by power outages in the Coalisland area since December.

He explained the situation to Council’s Chair, Paul McLean and urged him to write a letter to NIE Networks asking it to resolve the problem.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Since December there have been significant power outages in Coalisland affecting thousands of residents throughout the area,” said Cllr Kerr.

“It seems with the recent bad weather we have experienced, that a common theme is to anticipate power outages which is a huge inconvenience for both businesses and residents.

“One of the more recent incidents happened on New Year’s Day and affected many families and caused disruption at a family wake.

“Can a letter of concern be sent to NIE expressing our concerns about these outages and ask that they try to find a way to prevent these outages in the future?”

Cllr McLean said he would be happy to do so.