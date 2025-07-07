PPS still to decide whether to prosecute individual over Belfast City Hall portrait incident nine months ago
The damaged artwork of Lord Wallace Browne was created by the painter Israel Zohar, who has been described as a “renowned Jewish artist” – and police said the case was being treated as a hate crime.
DUP justice spokesperson Joanne Bunting has questioned the length of time it has taken for a decision to be reached, and says “many will be watching this case closely given the Public Prosecution Service’s record”.
The incident took place in October 2024, and in March of this year police said their “investigation into the circumstances surrounding criminal damage” caused to the artwork had concluded.
The PSNI said a file had been prepared and forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), for consideration. The PPS would not say whether police recommended a prosecution, but said that when evidential materials had been considered by a prosecutor, a decision would be issued.
In May, the PPS said the case was “at an advanced stage of consideration” – but on Monday confirmed that no decision has yet been made.
East Belfast DUP MLA Joanne Bunting told the News Letter: “This was a wanton sectarian attack against the portrait of a unionist Lord Mayor. It took place within a shared civic space in the heart of Belfast and it must not go unpunished.
“We know that a former Sinn Fein employee was questioned, reported to have been the son of a Sinn Fein MLA. Repairs to the damage also cost the ratepayers of Belfast nearly £2,500.
“People will question why some months after receiving the file, this case is still only at an ‘advanced stage of consideration’. However, ultimately it is the outcome which is important and many will be watching this case closely given the PPS record.”
First Minister Michelle O’Neill told the Assembly in October that a SF employee, who worked in the Assembly, had “made the party chief whip aware of their involvement”. She said the employee “was immediately suspended” and police notified. It was later reported in the Irish News that person is the son of a Sinn Fein MLA.
