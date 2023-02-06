Dr Ald Fraser Agnew MBE has been awarded the first Friendship Ambassador Award from the Gilbert Sister Cities and a key to the town of Gilbert in honour of his four decades of service to Newtownabbey.

The honour was bestowed to Ald Agnew during a recent council cross-party delegation visit to establish a strategic link with Arizona State University Gilbert.

Ald Agnew is one of the founding members of the sister/twinning city partnership between Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Gilbert Arizona in 1998 and has devoted so much of his time nurturing this relationship between elected members, schools, colleges, businesses and both communities.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “I am delighted that Ald Agnew was recognised with this award for his 42 years’ service to our

Dr Alderman Fraser Agnew MBE receiving the first-ever Friendship Ambassador Award from Greg Tilque president of Gilbert Sister Cities.

borough.

“Through his determination and commitment to our Sister City relationship with Gilbert, our borough has had exceptional achievements and we will continue to work in partnership with our colleagues in Gilbert to develop further economic growth.”

Mayor of Gilbert Town Brigette Peterson said: “Ald Agnew has served with distinction not only his own community of Antrim and Newtownabbey but also Gilbert Arizona.

“I can think of no one more deserving to receive this first-ever Friendship Ambassador Award. Ald Agnew has worked tirelessly in pursuit of stronger economic development and personal connections between the two communities and has earned the respect, love and affection from the people of Gilbert.”