Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with business leaders in Lisburn to announce the Windsor Agreement

During his visit to Northern Ireland, the Prime Minister met with business leaders at the Coca-Cola factory at Knockmore Hill in Lisburn, where he held a Q&A to discuss the proposed deal, which is aimed at addressing concerns surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Mr Sunak said: “If we get this right, if we get this framework implemented, if we get the Executive back up and running here, Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position – unique position in the entire world, European continent – in having privileged access, not just to the UK home market, which is enormous, but also the European Union single market.
“Nobody else has that. No one. Only you guys: only here, and that is the prize.”
Lagan Valley MP, and DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, said his party would examine the proposed framework and assess whether it “respects and restores Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.”
Sir Jeffrey stated: “Over eighteen months ago the Democratic Unionist Party outlined seven tests which at the time I indicated would be the basis upon which we would judge any agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union.
"It is now one year since we withdrew our First Minister from the then Northern Ireland Executive to send the clearest possible signal that we did not support the Northern Ireland Protocol and that we were not prepared to implement that which was disastrous for Northern Ireland.”
Sir Jeffrey said he welcomed the publication of the Government’s negotiations with the EU and added: "In broad terms it is clear that significant progress has been secured across a number of areas whilst also recognising there remain key issues of concern. There can be no disguising the fact that in some sectors of our economy EU law remains applicable in Northern Ireland.
“The DUP will want to study the detail of what has been published today as well as examining the detail of any and all underpinning legal texts. Where necessary we stand ready to engage with the Government in order to seek further clarification, re-working or change as required.”
