Proposed welfare changes raise significant concerns especially for mental health support - Buchanan

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan has said proposed changes by the Government to Personal Independence Payment (PIP) have raised significant concerns, especially regarding mental health support.

“My party has always stood for a welfare system that will support those in need while maintaining fairness and integrity," he said, responding to the proposals.

"Balancing these priorities is crucial for creating a system that is both compassionate and sustainable.

"Public expectations around welfare often include a strong desire for measures that prevent abuse and ensure fairness for taxpayers. Addressing these concerns is essential for maintaining the integrity and sustainability of the welfare system.

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan | Supplied

"This includes requiring a minimum score in specific activities to qualify for the daily living component. My office has dealt with a number of calls from concerned and anxious constituents and people are fearful they will struggle to access the support they need.”

"After raising concerns in the House of Commons, my party leader Gavin Robinson said: 'This is part of a pattern. First, pensioners saw their winter fuel payments targeted. Then, the Government failed to deliver on its promises to the WASPI women. Now, those who depend on our welfare system are being placed under unnecessary pressure. It is increasingly clear that this Government is intent on making life more difficult for those in need, rather than delivering fairness and justice.’”