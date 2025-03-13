£100 support payment is 'a significant step to mitigate' impact of rising fuel costs on pensioners

Mid Ulster DUP MLA, Keith Buchanan welcomes the payment date announcement for the £100 fuel support payment for pensioner households

“I welcome today’s announcement that DUP colleague and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has confirmed the £100 fuel support payment for pensioner households in Northern Ireland will start being paid out from Friday, March 21.

This one-off payment is aimed at those who previously received the Winter Fuel Payment but are no longer eligible due to changes in eligibility criteria.

It’s a significant step to help mitigate the impact of rising fuel costs on pensioners.

Keith Buchanan MLA | Supplied

This one-off payment has been made possible through £17million of Executive funding secured by my party colleague, Minister Lyons after changes by the Labour Government to Winter Fuel Payment eligibility. The

payment will be paid automatically into individual’s accounts from March 21 with no need for application.

An estimated 250,000 pensioners, in approximately 180,000 households, who were set to lose out after the UK government’s decision to means-test the Winter Fuel Payment, will receive the automatic payment.

Eligibility criteria and payment channels will be those previously used for WFPs. Two qualifying individuals in the same pensioner household will each receive £50.

Eligibility criteria for care home residents will also apply.

Further information on the Pension Age Fuel Support Payment is available on the nidirect website here

Pensioners must have been born before 23 September 1958 in the qualifying week (Monday September 16 to Sunday September 22 2024) to be eligible for the one-off £100 payment.

If there are more than two eligible claimants in the same household, they will each receive a £50 payment.”