‘£11m investment major vote of confidence in our workers’ – O’Dowd
Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has welcomed an £11 million investment by Almac in Craigavon which will create 100 new jobs.
The Upper Bann MLA said: “It’s great news that the pharmaceutical company Almac will expand its operation in Craigavon over the next 12 months, creating an additional 100 jobs.
“This will be welcome for workers and families across Upper Bann, and will provide a boost to our local economy.
“Almac’s £11 million investment is a major vote of confidence in the north and the talent of our workers.
“I’ll continue working to create good-quality jobs and to strengthen our flourishing economy.”
