Maghaberry high-security jail which houses male long-term and remanded prisoners

A DUP MLA has criticised the justice minister over the amount of money given to inmates to spend in prison tuck shops – saying most people won’t see “sweetie money” as a priority.

South Down MLA Diane Forsythe uncovered the amounts allocated to prisoners in an Assembly question to Naomi Long – including an above average £15 per week for those linked to terror groups.

The Department of Justice said the money earned allows prisoners to buy essential goods such as clothing and assists them to maintain links with family and friends.

Northern Ireland’s prisons allocate spending money to prisoners based on their “behaviour and positive engagement”.

The basic rate is £4 per week and the standard rate is £11. However, those inmates who have attained ‘enhanced regime’ status benefit from £20 per week.

Paramilitary prisoners – who are classed as ‘separated’ and removed from the rest of the prison population – receive a flat rate of £15.

The DUP say that based on the average rate of £14.69 – the prison service is spending £1.2m per year on tuck shop cash for those serving their time.

South Down MLA and Finance Committee Vice Chair Diane Forsythe said: “At a time when parents are being asked to send toilet rolls into schools and teachers are buying their own stationary, there will be precious few worrying about the criminals in prison having money for the prison tuckshop. Let’s remember, they are in prison for a reason.

“I am going to be asking further questions from the Alliance Party Justice Minister about this. The public deserve more clarity. Based on the average amount and the average number of prisoners last year, this is well over £1m of sweetie money. £1m would employ another 30 nurses for a year.

“Last week it was established that Naomi Long’s Department was spending more than £13m on a new prison kitchen and café. I know charities that were able to build entire retreat facilities for half of that.

“I accept prisons are about rehabilitation as well as punishment but when public money is scarce there must be prioritisation and most people will not see prisoners’ sweetie money as a priority.”

A spokesperson for NI Prison Service said: “The current kitchen facilities at Magilligan Prison were built as a temporary measure many years ago to serve 300 prisoners. They are not fit for purpose and present a risk to the health and safety of both prisoners and staff. A new kitchen will address these problems, ensure that meals can be provided to the 500 prisoners currently held there, and provide a facility for the training and rehabilitation of prisoners. It will also support people leaving Magilligan prison to secure employment in the hospitality and catering sector, reducing their likelihood of reoffending thereby supporting economic growth in Northern Ireland. As with all major government capital projects, the proposal will be subject to rigorous scrutiny, with value for money and affordability critical to any future decision making process. Furthermore this project is a clear indication of our commitment to retaining a prison in the North West, an issue that has been raised on many occasions by elected representatives and the wider public.

“The NI Prison Service progressive regime and earned privileges scheme prepares prisoners for release through supporting delivery of prisoner development plans that support people in prison to develop skills and qualifications to support their employment on release and address their offending behaviour. The money earned allows prisoners to buy essential goods such as clothing and toiletries plus food stuff and stationery supplies to assist them to maintain links with family and friends.”