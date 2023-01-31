The DUP's Keith Buchanan has welcomed the launch of the 'Connecting Pomeroy' project.

The Mid Ulster MLA, who attended the launch at the former Forestry School on Friday, said the project represented an opportunity for the village to transform community facilities.

The £7.1 million award has been made under the Peace IV Shared Space programme.

He said: "Having worked alongside a number of the groups, community representatives and Mid Ulster District Council I know just how much time and effort has gone in to make this a reality.

Keith Buchanan MLA.

"This project will enable groups to build capacity and encourage them to develop other projects in the future. Groups need to focus on the opportunities they get to make it a better place for all residents.