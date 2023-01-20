Mid Ulster Sinn Féin councillor, Brian McGuigan has welcomed news of £9 million investment for Maghera.

The local representative described the announcement as "great news" for the people of Maghera and neighbouring areas.

"I am very pleased to have led demands for much needed public realm works within the town, local employment creation via the provision of a modern business park as well as much needed outdoor recreational space," he said.

"The focus of our Sinn Féin council team has been to provide the required infrastructure and services for workers and families, tackling years of under investment and historic discrimination.

Councillor Brian McGuigan.

“Truly "levelling up" the North’s distorted economy will mean learning from past mistakes, breaking with approaches that merely tinker around the edges and confronting the uneven distribution of wealth and power by successive British governments and the Tory policy of austerity, when establishing a new constitutional future for all the people of Ireland.

“Now is the time for the important role out of plans by Mid-Ulster Council for a new economic model - Community Wealth Building, addressing the need for democratic ownership of our economy as well as playing our part in tackling the climate and energy emergencies.

“I look forward to the delivery of this much needed investment.”

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said: "From regeneration in Maghera to a brand new wellbeing centre in Enniskillen, the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund continues to deliver across Northern Ireland.