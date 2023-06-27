PSNI must respect rights of children and follow rules on strip searching - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the findings of the Policing Board's investigation into the strip searching of children is concerning.

The Mid-Ulster MLA said: "We welcome the publication of the Policing Board’s human rights review into the abuse of strip-search powers on children and young people in police custody.

"There are a number of concerning statistics in the report, such as most searches finding nothing illegal. And the overwhelming majority of searches took place without an appropriate adult present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Strip searching is one of the most intrusive interactions that occur between police and a child or young person.”

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon. Credit: Sinn Féin

Ms Dillon said It is hard to figure out what would create the kind of urgency that you can't wait for an appropriate adult.