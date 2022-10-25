Local representative Glenn Moore claimed a group of young republicans threw fireworks and chanted 'Up the Ra' and similar slogans during the incident in the mostly Protestant village.

"While no damage was done, such an incident just before 11pm and a second after midnight was clearly upsetting to residents, particularly the elderly and young children," he said in a statement.

"Simply put, no one deserves to have their lives disrupted in such a fashion. Police were called but no arrests were made.

Mid Ulster TUV representative Glenn Moore.

“Shocking as this behaviour is, it is important to stress that it is nothing new with things like this happening for the past three years around the Halloween period. There has also been attacks and the theft of flags from properties in the village.

“These attacks cannot continue. I encourage the PSNI to step up patrols in the area and make a determined effort to bring those responsible to justice.”

Magherafelt PSNI described the incident as a hate crime and have appealed to the public for information.

Police said in a statement posted on social media: “No one should be attacked because of their background or beliefs. If you can help identify those responsible please contact police using 101 quoting 2071 21/10/22."