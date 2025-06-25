Public service ombudsman launches probe into Housing Executive's handling of complaints and temporary housing provision

How the Northern Ireland Housing Executive deals with tenants is now subject to a probe from the Public Services Ombudsman. (Pic: Google).

​Northern Ireland’s public services ombudsman has announced an investigation into potential “maladministration” in the Housing Executive, prompted by concerns about how it is handling complaints and issues such as temporary housing.

​Margaret Kelly said “it is critical that the Housing Executive maintain their properties appropriately and respond to the concerns of tenants”.

The public services ombudsman (NIPSO) has previously launched similar investigations into the health service and the benefits system – and the new probe will have the same powers to access Housing Executive (NIHE) documents and interview staff.

“Ms Kelly said some groups require properties to be adapted to meet their needs and how this process is managed and delivered will also be considered.

“With the increasing use of temporary accommodation to meet the needs of those who find themselves in housing crisis the investigation will also consider the standards used to ensure temporary accommodation are suitable”.

Margaret Kelly’s investigation will “enable a thorough examination of the areas of concern identified to determine if there is systemic maladministration”, NIPSO said.

The investigation’s terms of reference says if failings are identified, recommendations will be made with the aim of making further improvements in social housing provision. However, if “good practice” is identified this will also be highlighted.

Under the tenure of previous chief Marie Anderson – currently the Police Ombudsman – NIPSO itself had come under scrutiny for how it handled complaints from members of the public. A woman who had complained about the health service was threatened with the Official Secrets Act for disclosing a NIPSO report – into her own case – on social media. In response to criticism, NIPSO said it “welcomes the discussion”.