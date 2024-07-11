Put safety first and stand up against all displays of hatred at bonfires – Gildernew
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fermanagh and South Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said there’s an onus on those responsible for bonfires to put safety first and stand up against all displays of hatred.
Mr Gildernew said there is an onus on those responsible for bonfires to put life, property and the environment above all else.
“I would also call on them to refrain from burning posters, flags and effigies or any other acts of hatred,” he said.
“All political and community leaders must stand up against all displays of hatred and make it clear there is no place for them in this society.”