Put safety first and stand up against all displays of hatred at bonfires – Gildernew

By Stanley Campbell
Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fermanagh and South Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said there’s an onus on those responsible for bonfires to put safety first and stand up against all displays of hatred.

Mr Gildernew said there is an onus on those responsible for bonfires to put life, property and the environment above all else.

“I would also call on them to refrain from burning posters, flags and effigies or any other acts of hatred,” he said.

“All political and community leaders must stand up against all displays of hatred and make it clear there is no place for them in this society.”

Related topics:Sinn Fein
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice