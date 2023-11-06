Register
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

‘Racist and threatening’ posters in Tyrone village condemned by Dungannon councillor

What have been described as "racist and threatening posters" concerning housing and listing names of local estate agents have been erected in the Moygashel area of Dungannon.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:29 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Local SDLP councillor Karol McQuade has condemned the posters, saying they are "extremely concerning" and are not reflective of the views of the local community which is diverse and welcoming to people of all backgrounds.

He said: "Police are investigating this as a hate incident and I am glad it is being treated with the seriousness it deserves.

“This blatant racism and attempt to intimidate local businesses must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. No group has the right to control who lives where, everyone has the right to a home that they can call their own and the sinister elements behind these signs cannot be allowed to exert influence over local communities in this way.

Most Popular
SDLP Dungannon councillor Karol McQuade has condemned the erection of racist and threatening posters in the Moygashel area. Credit: SDLPSDLP Dungannon councillor Karol McQuade has condemned the erection of racist and threatening posters in the Moygashel area. Credit: SDLP
SDLP Dungannon councillor Karol McQuade has condemned the erection of racist and threatening posters in the Moygashel area. Credit: SDLP
Read More
Pictures: Tyrone teenagers pitch their ideas and knowledge of farm and beef prod...

“I know that a number of local families have been upset by the appearance of these posters and nobody should be made to feel unwelcome in the area they live. I would like to express my solidarity with everyone who has been affected.

“These posters need to be permanently removed and a clear message sent that anyone engaging in this type of activity will be punished appropriately. We have seen similar posters appear in other parts of the North recently and those who seek to raise tensions to serve themselves need to get off the backs of the local community. I’d urge anyone with any information about who’s behind this to come forward to police.”

Related topics:PoliceSDLPNorth