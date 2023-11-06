‘Racist and threatening’ posters in Tyrone village condemned by Dungannon councillor

What have been described as "racist and threatening posters" concerning housing and listing names of local estate agents have been erected in the Moygashel area of Dungannon.

Local SDLP councillor Karol McQuade has condemned the posters, saying they are "extremely concerning" and are not reflective of the views of the local community which is diverse and welcoming to people of all backgrounds.

He said: "Police are investigating this as a hate incident and I am glad it is being treated with the seriousness it deserves.

“This blatant racism and attempt to intimidate local businesses must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. No group has the right to control who lives where, everyone has the right to a home that they can call their own and the sinister elements behind these signs cannot be allowed to exert influence over local communities in this way.

SDLP Dungannon councillor Karol McQuade has condemned the erection of racist and threatening posters in the Moygashel area. Credit: SDLP

“I know that a number of local families have been upset by the appearance of these posters and nobody should be made to feel unwelcome in the area they live. I would like to express my solidarity with everyone who has been affected.