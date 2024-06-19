RCN stays silent on its former chief Pat Cullen declining to condemn the IRA murder of nurses
On Wednesday, Sinn Fein candidate and former RCN boss Pat Cullen again declined an opportunity to condemn the IRA murder of civilians in the constituency she hopes to represent at Westminster.
Asked by Ulster Unionist candidate Diana Armstrong if she would condemn the murder of nurses by the IRA in the constituency, Ms Cullen did not do so.
Instead, she said “Look, I've said very clearly those were very dark days as a community nurse. I've held the hands of many people that have lived through those periods. I’ve felt, I've heard and I've seen their trauma have seen I've seen what it does to them. That's not go back there”.
The News Letter asked the RCN – given Ms Cullen's recent role in the organisation - if it would make its position on Ms Cullen's views clear. The RCN has not responded.
TUV West Tyrone Westminster candidate Stevan Patterson said: “Pat Cullen’s failure to condemn the murders of serving and retired members of the nursing and caring profession both at Enniskillen and in Omagh is nauseating but entirely predictable.
“Midwife Mary Grimes, who was murdered in the Omagh bombing, and Marie Wilson (a student nurse), Alberta Quinton (a retired nursing sister), Kit Johnston (a retired ambulance driver) and his wife Jessie Johnston (yet another retired nurse) all of whom were ushered out into eternity in the Enniskillen Poppy Day Massacre should not have been murdered.
“That a candidate in the upcoming general election cannot say that is outrageous.
“I am today calling upon the Royal College of Nursing to publicly disassociate itself from Pat Cullen’s comments and take a stand for nurses who perished at the hands of evil terrorists.
“Unionists should reflect on the fact that some of those who seek their support in this election may express dismay at what Ms Cullen has said but the reality is that as long as they partner Sinn Fein in government such words will sound hollow.”
