Reform UK leader promises TUV faithful end to net zero and gender ideology in schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Reform UK’s position on binning net zero commitments and challenging ‘gender questioning’ went down a storm with the TUV faithful in Kells on Saturday.

He also addressed the issue of funding for the two parties, who announced a partnership for the next UK general election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Tice said discussions still need to take place about who stands in which seats and whether there are joint candidates.

Reform UK leader Richard Tice addresses the TUV annual conference in Kells

“All of that needs to be discussed. Politics isn’t cheap. We’re a small party but Ben [Habib] is committed to helping look at fundraising”.

Mr Tice said: “We’ve got to save the United Kingdom. Because the truth is the Union is under threat, our economy is under threat, our culture is under threat.

“Everything is under threat. Literally the Tories have broken Britain. Starmergeddon’s Labour will bankrupt the United Kingdom and together we’ve got to help literally save the United Kingdom”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked what precisely he would do on Net Zero and gender ideology, the Reform leader said: “On Net Zero it’s simple. You scrap the whole of the Climate Change Act.

“On gender ideology you’ve got to basically write to the headteacher of every single primary and secondary school. You’ve got to say all of this stuff stops this weekend. And anybody that continues to permeate this gender questioning, this social transitioning, this ridiculous pronoun swapping – if you do that – you’re fired. End of.

“And guess what. It’ll stop. It’s revolting. Parents and grandparents are fuming. We’re not going to be smeared and labelled – we’re just going to stop this madness”.

The Tory party – who just a few years ago were planning legislation on the self-identification of gender – have begun to push back on certain aspects of social transitioning in schools.

Advertisement

Advertisement