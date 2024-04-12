Ben Habib is a former Brexit Party MEP and now deputy leader of Reform UK. He is a property businessman

​The DUP interim leader Gavin Robinson has accused his opponents of being focused on issues of division – and said they “have exploited genuine and legitimate concerns” about the Irish Sea border.

Responding to DUP criticism of his vote in the European Parliament for the UK-EU Brexit deal, Mr Habib – Reform’s deputy leader – said: “In advance of the vote, I had declared that if Johnson did not make true his manifesto promises on Brexit, including crucially that ‘the country would leave the EU as one UK’ I would be back. And back I was with virtually immediate effect. Throughout 2020 I campaigned against the form of his ‘Brexit’ and the Protocol. At that time the DUP was singing its praises”.

The Reform UK deputy leader said it was his idea to legally challenge the Protocol – which he worked on closely with Baroness Hoey and Jim Allister – and underwrote the funding for, and thanked the public for their financial and moral support.

He said the DUP are “panicking” and claimed they “think they are entitled to command the unionist vote even though they are the ones implementing the border. They are more interested in the promotion of their party than they are the national interest.