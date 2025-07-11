Residents of The Village 'demonised' over Belfast City Council bonfire safety row - councillor

General view of controversial loyalist bonfire in the Broadway Industrial Estate off the Donegal Road in south Belfast. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

​Residents of ‘The Village’ area of Belfast have “shown remarkable restraint in the face of relentless demonisation” by nationalist politicians and the media, a Belfast City councillor has said.

​Ron McDowell’s comments come as the Eleventh Night bonfire was set to go ahead on Friday evening, after the PSNI decided it would not accept a council request to remove the pyre over health and safety concerns.

Earlier in the week, the SDLP had said a risk to an electricity substation and asbestos on the site meant the fire should not go ahead. A Belfast City Council committee decided that it should be removed, but that has faced a legal challenge by the loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, backed by the DUP and TUV.

Before a judgement could be reached, police said they would not help remove the bonfire near the Broadway roundabout.

The PSNI said on Thursday that the risk of the bonfire was deemed “lower and more manageable” than intervention. A spokesperson said that following “comprehensive engagement with all relevant stakeholders, an evidence based assessment, and taking into consideration all of the risks associated with the removal, we have determined that police should not assist the proposed actions of Belfast City Council.

“This decision, which involved an examination of the legality, necessity and proportionality of the police involvement in the proposed action by Belfast City Council.

“This involved carefully balancing potentially competing statutory and human rights obligations.”

On Friday, Stormont’s environment minister Andrew Muir said the fire should not be lit – and pleaded with anyone who is set to attend the fire to “exercise caution”.

The Alliance MLA said: “Personally I respect how important the 11th and 12th is, I understand its importance, but I’d plead with people to exercise caution and not to light this bonfire if they could.”

He added: “The removal of asbestos is very complex and delicate, it requires the site to be completely vacated”.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency said late on Thursday that suspected asbestos had been found at five locations on the bonfire site and 20kg of material was removed.

A spokesperson said: “NIEA understand the landowner is due to arrange the removal of all of the asbestos from the site next week, commencing on July 16 2025, but it is important to note that removing the asbestos will be a highly specialised, complex and delicate operation that will require the site to be fully vacated”.

Speaking ahead of the bonfire on Friday, TUV councillor Ron McDowell said: “I welcome the fact that, despite the manufactured outrage from elements of the media and SDLP, the traditional bonfire will go ahead. I wish the community of the Village — and indeed communities across Northern Ireland — a peaceful and enjoyable Eleventh Night and Twelfth.

“The community has shown remarkable restraint in the face of relentless demonisation from a coalition of nationalism and sections of the media — though at times, it’s hard to tell the two apart.

“The truth is that the build-up to the Twelfth has been peaceful and incident-free. While some have tried to stir up controversy, the reality is that across Belfast and beyond, families have enjoyed countless community events centred around the Loyal Orders.

“But we will now see whether the BBC and nationalist politicians maintain their newfound interest in working-class South Belfast. Will the long-standing asbestos finally be removed? Will the concerns of Sandy Row businesses, cut off from passing trade for months, be addressed? Or will the spotlight once again vanish — until July 2026 — when the usual critics return to demonise a community treated with contempt the rest of the year?”