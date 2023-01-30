Rise in fake messages and telephone calls targeting older people

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin councillor, Brian McGuigan is warning his constituents about a rise in scams involving text messages, emails, phone calls and Whattsapp messages.

The elected representative for Carntogher DEA said that he had received many new reports of attempts to scam victims across the area, particularly targeting older people.

He said: “With the scams encouraging the recipient to transfer money to the scammer, the implications are often devastating for the victim. I am encouraging everyone to talk particularly to older people about the dangers of unsolicited messages.

“Recently the PSNI have given the example of someone losing £6,000 after having received one of the messages, which may involve a person purporting to be a family member and asking for money.

Councillor Brian McGuigan is warning constituents about an increase in scams across the area.

“In November last year, the PSNI revealed that there were 11 reports of scams involving a message from a person claiming to be a family member received on just a single day in November. This followed a rise in the problem over previous months.

He said: “ We have learned of more and more reports over recent days and weeks of this type of scam. Fraudsters will try anything to trick people. Scams come in many guises, but they have one thing in common – scammers rely on the good faith and vulnerability of those they target. Hard-earned savings may be gone in a flash alongside the victim’s confidence.

“Its really important that everyone talks with older members of their family and warn them of the nature of these scams. These are really important conversations to be had. The best policy when receiving an unsolicited message, even if it claims to be from a family member or friend, is to stop, not act immediately and to talk to someone you trust. Talking to someone may be the key to realising it is a scam.”

There are a few things which will help you to protect yourself. “First, banks will never ask you to transfer money into a ‘safe account’. It just doesn’t happen. Second, banks will never ask you to reveal personal information including your PIN, or passwords for online accounts. If in doubt, hang up the phone and contact your bank directly. If there really is a problem, they will be able to tell you,” he added.

