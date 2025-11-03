Row over Paul Givan's Israel trip is about 'selective outrage and political theatre' - MLA blasts 'charade'

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston.

​Stormont is in no position to deliver lectures on human rights and terror, and criticism of Paul Givan’s visit to Israel “is about selective outrage and political theatre”, Timothy Gaston has said.

​The TUV MLA says that the Northern Ireland Assembly is “founded on the principle that you reward terror” – and criticised Sinn Fein for ‘pontificating’ on human rights.

The North Antrim MLA also said events in Stormont are not “normal politics” and that “the people of Northern Ireland deserve better than this charade”.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, speaking to the media at Stormont said that the education minister was “not a victim in this scenario”. The Dublin TD said a motion of no confidence in Mr Givan, backed by her party, was “merely reflecting widespread public disbelief and anger”.

Speaking inside the chamber, TUV MLA Mr Gaston said: “Of all the places where lectures on human rights and terror can be delivered, this Chamber is the last.

“Of all the people to pontificate in this Chamber about such matters, Sinn Fein would be near the bottom.

"And of all the people to lead the Nationalist and Republican Alliance by the nose on human rights in the Middle East, the Member for West Belfast should be the very last”.

He was referencing People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, who brought a petition calling for a confidence vote.

The North Antrim MLA continued “Let no one pretend that this controversy is about human rights. It is about selective outrage and political theatre.

“I remind the House that the lead nationalist party here has proudly publicised its meetings with Hamas in 2006, 2009, and 2016 — an organisation then, as now, recognised by the United States as a terrorist organisation.

“And I remind the House what was happening on 7 October. Israeli civilians were being murdered. Israeli women were being raped. Israeli children were being abducted from their homes.

“And while that was happening, Mr Carroll was sitting at a safe distance with his phone out, tweeting ‘Victory to the Palestinian resistance’”.