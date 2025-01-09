Rural communities 'not receiving fair share of resources' for new roadworks - Armstrong

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rural communities are feeling 'forgotten and neglected' when it comes to road maintenance and upgrades, a local MLA has said.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone representative Diana Armstrong claimed rural areas are being left behind, and resumption of roadworks in Belfast only highlights the regional imbalance in the Northern Ireland infrastructure.

Ms Armstrong said: “Our rural communities feel forgotten and neglected, as information revealed leaves them feeling they are not receiving their fair share of resources.

"While I acknowledge that the Department for Infrastructure is working with limited resources and managing numerous requests, it is imperative that more is done to balance commitments and funding across the region, recognising the significant role rural transport plays in revitalising and maintaining the rural economy.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong. Credit: Supplied

“The current approach of the Department for Infrastructure appears disjointed, with significant investments being made in urban areas while rural areas are left behind. For instance, active travel routes (cycle lanes) are being constructed for non-existent cyclists at the cost of hundreds of thousands of pounds, and vast amounts are being spent on resurfacing works in Belfast.

“A stark example of this imbalance is evident from the figures revealed in response to my Written Question to the Minister. From 2022 to the present, £3.8 million has been spend on resurfacing an individual road that stretches 2 miles in Belfast compared £1.6million spent on the A4 from Enniskillen to Ballygawley – a stretch of 40 miles.

"This disparity highlights the urgent need for the Department to re-evaluate its funding model and ensure that resources are distributed fairly and equitably. It is crucial that both rural and urban drivers benefit from the maintenance of our road network. The Department must take immediate action to address this regional imbalance and provide our rural communities with the support and infrastructure they deserve.”