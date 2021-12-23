Sammy Wilson is a moronic fool, says Doug Beattie after latest Covid tweet

Sammy Wilson tweeted his own version of ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’ after the Stormont Executive announced new steps to fight the rising numbers of Covid infections in Northern Ireland, which included the closure of nightclubs and restrictions on hospitality and workplaces.

He tweeted: “Hark the herald angels ping.

“Robin Swann won’t let us do a thing.

“No more parties. Work at home. In the streets you cannot roam.

“Omni is far worse than the delta curse. Stay at home. Or they’ll be far worse to come.”

Mr Swann’s party leader Doug Beattie hit out at the DUP man’s controversial comments.

He responded to Sammy Wilson’s tweet, saying: “Juvenile, pathetic, moronic, self-indulgent, narcissistic fool who jokes as people get sick, as people die, as families grieve.

Sammy Wilson, a vocal lockdown critic, tweeted his version of Hark The Herald Angels Sing after fresh Covid restrictions were announced by Stormont

“Northern Ireland deserves better.”

Speaking on The Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster this morning (Thursday), one caller urged the MP to apologise, particularly to those who have been directly affected by Covid.

“My dad has been in hospital for 143 days, 65 days of that in ICU fighting for his life. Sammy Wilson needs to delete the tweet an aplogise for his stupid remarks,” he said.

“He needs to be mindful that people are suffering. He should go to hospital and see my father,” he said.

UUP leader Doug Beattie. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye