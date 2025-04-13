Scant report of First Ministers' China meeting released - with Beijing's treatment of Christians raised

China's Consul General Li Nan met with First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly in February. Pic: Chinese government.

​Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Ministers say they have raised China’s human rights record – including its treatment of Christians – with Beijing officials during a controversial private meeting.

Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little Pengelly also say that they discussed the economy and areas of “mutual interest” during recent talks with the Consul General of China – but declined to give any information about previous meetings.

The very limited information about the content of the meetings – which consists of just two sentences – was released in response to an Assembly question by the Ulster Unionist MLA Colin Crawford. His party and the TUV have raised concerns about the meetings in recent months.

North Antrim MP Robin Swann said in February that a meeting on February 4 this year between the Stormont leaders and Consul General Li Nan went “far beyond the remit” of the Northern Ireland Executive. A post on a Chinese government website said the two sides “exchanged views on deepening the mutually beneficial and friendly cooperation” between China and NI.

UUP MLA Colin Crawford

The Executive Office (TEO) has refused to release records of a previous meeting, arguing that it could harm “international relations”. Stormont has no remit over foreign policy or international relations, which are reserved matters for the national government at Westminster.

Now, a statement from TEO confirms the Chinese account of the February meeting being about co-operation between the UK region and the communist superpower. The first ministers said: “Our objective is always to promote our region as a great place where people want to live and work, to visit, to study and invest.

“During our recent meeting with the new Consul General for China, we discussed the strengths of the local economy and areas where there may be mutual interest, we also took the opportunity to raise the issue of China’s human rights record, including its treatment of Christians”.

The UK Foreign Office minister previously told Jim Allister MP she would challenge Stormont officials “to come up with a more robust, joined up approach” in relation to meetings with China.