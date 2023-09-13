The SDLP has appointed Paul Shevlin as the Chairperson of its new East Derry Constituency Branch.

The SDLP has appointed Paul Shevlin as the Chairperson of its new East Derry Constituency Branch. Credit SDLP

Mr Shevlin was elected by SDLP members at an AGM in the area recently.

Mr Shevlin said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed at the chair of the SDLP’s new East Derry branch. I was attracted to the SDLP because I fiercely believe in the values of the party – equality, fairness and non-sectarianism which have been their hallmarks throughout their existence. The party has a vision to end the divisions that have held our society back for so long and to build a new Ireland where everyone can feel at home. I will do whatever I can to drive that forward.

“I’m looking forward to working with our East Derry MLA Cara Hunter, our team of local councillors and our talented public representatives and members to showcase the best of what the SDLP has to offer. We are determined to do everything in our power to highlight the issues that people in this area and across Northern Ireland are dealing with and to fight to build a better life for everyone here.