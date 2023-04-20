SDLP have ‘a proud record for delivering to local constituents in Mid Ulster’

SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster Patsy McGlone joined Mid Ulster SDLP candidates as they handed in their nomination papers for the local government election on May 18.

Mr McGlone said, “On the 25 th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement the SDLP is justly proud of the achievement of John Hume and the legacy he has left us all.

“Because of his efforts our young people have a future largely free of political violence.

“We have a present where the SDLP’s three-strand strategy of building relationships North, South, East and West is now the accepted political landscape in which a New Ireland can be shaped.

Patsy McGlone MLA (Left) pictured with the SDLP candidates for Mid-Ulster Council elections on 18th May, when they handed in there nomination papers at the Mid Ulster Council Magherafelt offices - Sharon McAleer Martin Kearney, Christine McFlynn, Malachy Quinn, Kerri Martin, Karol McQuade and Denise Johnston.

“We also have a proud record of delivering for local constituents in Mid Ulster. Our team of candidates in the forthcoming local government elections have the energy and commitment to continue that record.”

