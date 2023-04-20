SDLP have ‘a proud record for delivering to local constituents in Mid Ulster’

Mr McGlone said, “On the 25 th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement the SDLP is justly proud of the achievement of John Hume and the legacy he has left us all.
“Because of his efforts our young people have a future largely free of political violence.
“We have a present where the SDLP’s three-strand strategy of building relationships North, South, East and West is now the accepted political landscape in which a New Ireland can be shaped.
“We also have a proud record of delivering for local constituents in Mid Ulster. Our team of candidates in the forthcoming local government elections have the energy and commitment to continue that record.”
Candidates: Kerri Martin, Cookstown; Karol McQuade, Dungannon; Christine McFlynn, Magherafelt; Malachy Quinn, Torrent; Sharon McAleer, Clogher Valley; Martin Kearney, Carntogher; Denise Johnston, Moyola.