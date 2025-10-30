SDLP Leader Claire Hanna is to host a Town Hall meeting at Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre in Limavady.

The event takes place on Wednesday, November 5 at 6:30pm.

East Derry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter will also be at the event which, the SDLP says, will give local residents an opportunity to share their views on the challenges and opportunities facing communities across the constituency and the wider North Coast.

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna said: "The North Coast has some of the finest tourism assets on this island, yet too often local people are left behind once the summer ends. Promised infrastructure hasn't been delivered, and too many feel forgotten. I want to hear directly from local people about how we can make this place work better.

"We know people have questions, and we don't pretend to have all the answers, but we want to start that honest, open conversation about the kind of society we can build together."