SDLP MPs yet to decide on Friday's assisted dying vote in Westminster

SDLP MPs Claire Hanna and Colum Eastwood may abstain on Friday's assisted dying vote.

​The SDLP’s two MPs are yet to decide on how they will vote on the assisted dying bill which will be debated in Westminster on Friday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Current leader Claire Hanna and her predecessor Colum Eastwood may even abstain in the controversial vote. Like most parties across the UK, the SDLP will treat it as a conscience issue, meaning each elected representative can make their own decision on the matter.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill has been brought by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater as a private members bill – after a pre-election pledge by Prime Minister Keir Starmer that he would allow time for the issue to be debated in parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October the Labour leader said he was pleased he could keep his vow to Dame Esther Rantzen, who is suffering from a terminal illness and has been campaigning for legislation to allow people to end their lives.

The SDLP sit on the Labour benches at Westminster, and like their colleagues the South Belfast and Foyle MPs will be wrestling with the issue individually.

Meanwhile, Downing Street has rejected suggestions that the Government could take over the assisted dying bill if it passed its second reading on Friday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Government’s position on this being a private members’ bill has not changed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “If the Bill progresses, it would not be unusual for the Government to assess the policy and its impacts, but I would distinguish that from any change in stance in relation to it being a private members’ bill.”

Downing Street also declined to agree with Labour peer Lord Falconer’s criticism of the Justice Secretary over her remarks on assisted dying legislation.

Asked whether Sir Keir Starmer agreed with Lord Falconer that Shabana Mahmood was seeking to “impose” her religious beliefs on others, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has been very clear that this is a free vote.

“It is up to MPs to determine their position on it. The PM respects that there are strongly held views on all sides of the debate, but the whole of Government is united in respecting the will of Parliament.”