SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, has welcomed US President Joe Biden’s appointment of Joe Kennedy III as US Special Economic Envoy to Northern Ireland.

Mr McGlone said that the news was a ‘serious appointment by a US President who is serious about Ireland’.

Speaking following the announcement, the Mid Ulster MLA said: “President Biden’s appointment of Joe Kennedy III as US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland is a clear sign of his enduring commitment this place and its people.

"This is a significant appointment by a US President who is serious about Ireland and about re-establishing the active involvement of a key partner in our peace.

“With a specific focus on job creation and economic investment, US Special Envoy Kennedy will have a mandate to fortify the progress we’ve made by expanding economic opportunities to those communities that have yet to enjoy a significant dividend of peace.

“I have no doubt that Joe Kennedy has the temperament, the tact and the focus necessary to fulfil the sensitive and important role that he has been appointed to."The deep and meaningful personal connection that the Kennedy family has with Ireland will only strengthen the importance of this assignment.

“Joe’s grandfather Robert Kennedy once said ‘the whole human experiment will fail unless it can find unity and mediate its disputes, unless it can follow the paths of economic growth and cooperation, unless, above all, it can realise the equality and brotherhood of man.’"

