The SDLP has withdrawn its candidate in the Bann DEA of Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

An SDLP Spokesperson said: “The SDLP has withdrawn its candidate in the Bann DEA of Causeway Coast and Glens Council and suspended Ryan Barkley from party membership pending the results of an internal investigation.”

The party said it will be issuing no further comment on this matter.

As the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations has passed, Mr Barkley will still appear on the ballot paper in the Bann DEA.