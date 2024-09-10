SDLP's government link-up questioned by DUP minister as Labour's Winter Fuel Payment cut is passed

Outgoing SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and likely next leader Claire Hanna sit on the government benches at Westminster, rather than on the opposition benches with the other Northern Ireland MPs. The party simultaneously claims to seek to hold the government's feet to the fire on key issues.

​Stormont’s official opposition has been challenged over its sister party relationship with the governing Labour Party after the SDLP criticised the government’s cut to Winter Fuel Payments for most pensioners.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nationalist party, which is led from London, has sat on the government benches in Westminster since Sir Keir Starmer’s party came to power in July.

Outgoing leader Colum Eastwood, and the only candidate to replace him Claire Hanna, regularly sit with Labour MPs on the green benches – and not with the other Northern Ireland MPs from the DUP, UUP, TUV and Alliance. The two SDLP MPs voted against the cut, alongside all of the Northern Irish parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An attempt by opposition MPs in Westminster to block the government’s plan was rejected in a vote by 348 to 228.

The vast majority of Labour MPs backed the government – however no vote was recorded for over 50 of the party’s representatives and Jon Trickett rebelled by voting for the Conservative motion opposing the plans.

The SDLP has previously insisted it will attend Westminster to “hold the British government’s feet to the fire” – but the contradiction between that stance and the party’s decision to sit alongside the government implementing cuts to the pensioners’ benefit was not lost on DUP MLAs in Stormont on Tuesday.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said the cut was a “disgraceful decision”, accusing Labour of “choosing to pick the pocket of over 10 million pensioners across the UK”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said this was happening amid “continual wastage on benefit fraud to the tune of two billion and indeed, a cash bursting 11 billion on climate aid in relation to foreign aid”.

He continued: “The issue of transparency is important. So can the minister clarify? The SDLP, who sit in the opposition in this place, enjoy a sister party relationship and sit on the government benches at Westminster. So can he clarify? Has he received any letter, or appeal, from the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Matthew O'Toole, challenging this disgraceful decision by the Labour government?”

Communities minister Gordon Lyons, who has faced criticism from the SDLP opposition over his decision to extend the cut to Northern Ireland because of budgetary pressures, said he had no correspondence from Mr. O'Toole on this matter.

“I note that he did have time to speak to the media about it, but he certainly didn't write to me or encourage me to take any course of action. Maybe he'll directly contact the Labour Party through the good relationship that he has as he shares government benches with them”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole has consistently opposed cutting the payment.

Claire Hanna, the likely next leader of the SDLP, said “The SDLP has been consistent in our opposition to this cut at Westminster and at the Northern Ireland Assembly, where the four party NI Executive has given up the principle power of devolution, without properly exploring local mitigation. The Communities Minister should reconsider and other parties in the Executive should be clear if they back his position.

“The SDLP will always vote in the interests of our region and the people we represent, regardless of the party in government in the UK.”

The Executive parties have largely put the blame for the decision at he door of the Labour government in Westminster and – while opposing the move – have not sought to make cuts to other services to keep making the payment to pensioners in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP have publicly expressed opposition to breaking the parity principle – which largely keeps benefits here in line with those in Great Britain and avoids Stormont having to find the money elsewhere in the block grant.

Liz Kendall, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, outlined the government’s reasoning for the cut in Westminster on Tuesday.

The Labour MP told the Commons: “As my right honourable friend the Chancellor (Rachel Reeves) and the Prime Minister (Sir Keir Starmer) have said, this is not a decision we wanted or expected to make, but when we promised we would be responsible with taxpayers’ money, we meant it, because we know what happens when members opposite played fast and loose with the public finances”.

Intervening in Liz Kendall’s speech, Democratic Unionist Party leader Gavin Robinson said: “Not in our name, Secretary of State.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a political choice irrespective of the debate back-and-forth between yourselves and the Opposition. It is not for us. It is not right.

“And this measure is a measure of shame.”

The Work and Pensions Secretary replied: “I would say to the honourable gentleman, I know that he will care about the increase in uptake we need amongst pension credit, and he will also care about those just above the threshold.”

Tory former minister Esther McVey accused Labour of having “declared war on pensioners”, and called for an impact assessment on the Government’s plans.