SDLP's Patsy McGlone highlights importance of keeping defibrillators ‘emergency ready’

SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, has highlighted the importance of keeping Public Access Defibrillators in an emergency ready status.

He has been in recent correspondence with the Minister for Health in relation to the maintenance and upkeep of community defibrillators.

Mr McGlone said, “Thankfully public access defibrillators in our communities have saved many lives.

“However, as my correspondence with the Health Minister highlights, it is crucially important that community defibrillators are regularly maintained and kept in an emergency ready status.

Importance of maintaining public access defibrillators in an emergency ready status. Credit: Getty Images

“All public access defibrillators should be registered on ‘The Circuit’, an online defibrillator network developed by the NI Ambulance Service with the British Heart Foundation. This process involves the assigning of a guardian whose primary role is to look after the defibrillator. Both the Ambulance Service and The Circuit encourage the registering of multiple guardians.

“There are approximately 3203 permanently fixed community defibrillators currently registered with the NI Ambulance Service on The Circuit.

“Anyone can become a guardian of a defibrillator, and anyone can fundraise, co-finance or self-fund a defibrillator.

“Many community groups and sports clubs have already installed public access defibrillators. Business premises can make defibrillators publicly accessible and

Council-owned buildings often have defibrillators which are publicly accessible and regularly monitored.

“It is essential that all public access defibrillators are maintained in an emergency ready status - Ready to save a life when needed.”